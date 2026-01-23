Parliament speaker: Spain intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan
23 January, 2026
- 14:37
Spain aims to further develop its institutional presence in Baku, Speaker of Spain Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol Socias said, according to Report.
"Spain is focused on further expanding its institutional presence in Baku," she said at a press conference in Baku.
She emphasized that both sides are working to create the necessary conditions to deepen mutual cooperation.
"Bilateral relations undoubtedly have significant economic and trade potential, which has recently received an additional boost thanks to the launch of a strategic economic dialogue between our countries," the speaker added.
