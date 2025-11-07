Pakistani PM's office building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 08:32
The Pakistani Prime Minister's office building was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to mark November 8, Victory Day, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.
In addition, the Pakistani Parliament and Supreme Court buildings in Islamabad were also illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.
