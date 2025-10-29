Pakistan Senate Chairman: Constitution is bridge between state and people

The Constitution plays the role of a bridge between the state and the people, the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, said at an international parliamentary conference held in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The Chairman of the Pakistani Senate highlighted that the constitutional sovereignty in Azerbaijan is ensured under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev:

"The declaration of this year as the year of constitution and sovereignty in Azerbaijan demonstrates the principle of commitment to these values."

He noted that Azerbaijan maintains its independence and sovereignty while embracing modernity:

"The disruption of the value chain in the world, cyber threats, and disinformation campaigns are creating various dangers to the independence of states. In this sense, attention should be paid to the framework of joint responsibility."