PACE to send assessment mission to Azerbaijan’s constitutional referendum - LIST

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is to send a seven-member “assessment mission”, headed by Aleksandar Nikoloski (“the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia”, EPP/CD), to the 26 September referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, following an invitation from the authorities.

Report informs referring to the PACE press-service, the delegation is due to meet the President of Azerbaijan, the Speaker of Parliament (the Milli Mejlis), the head of the Central Electoral Commission and members of Azerbaijan’s delegation to PACE, as well as civil society and media representatives. On the day of the referendum, members will be present in polling stations.

The delegation is composed of:

Aleksandar Nikoloski (“the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia”, EPP/CD), delegation head

Andrea Rigoni (Italy, ALDE)

Yanaki Stoilov (Bulgaria, SOC)

Antonio Gutièrrez (Spain, SOC)

Dominik Tarczynski (Poland, EC)

Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC), monitoring co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan

Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), monitoring co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan

The head of the delegation will present its conclusions at a press conference on 27th September in Baku.