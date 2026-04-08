Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026) Finance

IDF admits Tehran synagogue was 'collateral damage' in strike on Iran commander Other countries

Azerbaijan's MFA shares post on Agdaban massacre Foreign policy

Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban massacre Domestic policy

Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war Other countries

Iran condemns Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization Region

Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly Football

Photo TÜRKPA Economic Cooperation Commission holds 13th meeting in Baku Foreign policy