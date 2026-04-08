Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    94.32

    - 17.38

    33.47

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    95.73

    - 20.71

    38.31

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,833.20

    162.00

    492.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,584.46

    - 85.42

    - 1,478.83

    S&P 500

    6,616.85

    5.02

    - 228.65

    Nasdaq

    22,017.85

    21.51

    - 1,224.14

    Nikkei

    56,216.81

    2,955.04

    5,877.33

    Dax

    22,921.59

    - 246.49

    - 1,568.82

    FTSE 100

    10,348.79

    - 87.50

    417.41

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,908.74

    - 53.65

    - 240.76

    Shanghai Composite

    3,891.02

    9.49

    - 77.82

    Bist 100

    12,921.56

    - 190.75

    1,660.04

    RTS

    1,118.98

    4.64

    4.85

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1679

    0.0145

    - 0.0066

    USD/GBP

    1.3417

    0.0189

    - 0.0056

    JPY/USD

    158.4200

    - 1.3700

    1.9700

    RUB/USD

    78.3886

    - 0.5970

    - 0.3614

    TRY/USD

    44.5429

    - 0.0651

    1.5867

    CNY/USD

    6.8308

    - 0.0462

    - 0.1582
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (08.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (08.04.2026)

    Latest News

    09:03

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    IDF admits Tehran synagogue was 'collateral damage' in strike on Iran commander

    Other countries
    08:47

    Azerbaijan's MFA shares post on Agdaban massacre

    Foreign policy
    00:19

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

    Domestic policy
    23:55

    Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation due to Iran war

    Other countries
    23:50

    Iran condemns Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization

    Region
    23:37

    Azerbaijan beach soccer team beats Moldova in second friendly

    Football
    23:29
    Photo

    TÜRKPA Economic Cooperation Commission holds 13th meeting in Baku

    Foreign policy
    23:17

    Trump will pursue stability with China's Xi in May meeting, USTR Greer says

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed