Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.04.2026)
Finance
- 08 April, 2026
- 09:03
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
94.32
|
- 17.38
|
33.47
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
95.73
|
- 20.71
|
38.31
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,833.20
|
162.00
|
492.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,584.46
|
- 85.42
|
- 1,478.83
|
S&P 500
|
6,616.85
|
5.02
|
- 228.65
|
Nasdaq
|
22,017.85
|
21.51
|
- 1,224.14
|
Nikkei
|
56,216.81
|
2,955.04
|
5,877.33
|
Dax
|
22,921.59
|
- 246.49
|
- 1,568.82
|
FTSE 100
|
10,348.79
|
- 87.50
|
417.41
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,908.74
|
- 53.65
|
- 240.76
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,891.02
|
9.49
|
- 77.82
|
Bist 100
|
12,921.56
|
- 190.75
|
1,660.04
|
RTS
|
1,118.98
|
4.64
|
4.85
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1679
|
0.0145
|
- 0.0066
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3417
|
0.0189
|
- 0.0056
|
JPY/USD
|
158.4200
|
- 1.3700
|
1.9700
|
RUB/USD
|
78.3886
|
- 0.5970
|
- 0.3614
|
TRY/USD
|
44.5429
|
- 0.0651
|
1.5867
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8308
|
- 0.0462
|
- 0.1582
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