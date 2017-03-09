PACE sub-committee to mull Karabakh conflict settlement with OSCE representatives

© Report.az

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ PACE sub-committee for conflicts among European Council member states will start its work after meetings in Helsinki, Strasburg and Wien, where they will talk over prospective activities of this structure.

The chairman of the sub-committee Stefan Shennach told Report.

Answering question on conflict zone he is going to visit as a chairman of sub-committee, Shennah told that it will be decided after meetings: “Europe has many conflicts. These are the old conflict in Cyprus, conflicts remaining after collapse of Soviet Union, new conflict in Crimea. We cannot embrace all of them, but will focus on three major conflicts”.

S.Shennah added that sub-committee will hold meeting with OSCE representatives to exchange opinions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.