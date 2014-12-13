 Top
    PACE rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan

    Milica Markovic to prepare a report on inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan deliberately deprived of water

    Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ PACE rapporteur Milica Markovic to visit Azerbaijan on December,15-18.

    Report was told in press service of the PACE, during visit rapporteur will visit different towns of Azerbaijan, in the context of the preparation of report on “Inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan are deliberately deprived of water”.

    MP from Bosnia and Herzegovina Milica Markovic was appointed rapporteur on Sarsang Reservoir, located in the occupied territories, during the meeting of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development in May, 2014.

