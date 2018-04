Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 22-23, Albanian capital Tirana will play host to the next meeting of PACE Monitoring Committee.

Report informs referring to the PACE press service, September 22 meeting will discuss results of the visit of co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Mr. Stefan Schennach, Austria, SOC and Mr. Cezar Florin Preda, Romania, EPP/CD to Azerbaijan on June 15-17.