    PACE could not elect new president in first round of voting

    Elections were held today in Strasbourg

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the first round of voting, none of the two candidates for the post of PACE President has obtained an absolute majority.

    Report informs, elections were held today in the framework of the PACE parliamentary session in Strasbourg.

    So, Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus) scored 126 votes, Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania) - 84.

    The second round of voting will be held today later.

    Notably, on October 6, Pedro Agramunt announced his voluntary resignation from the post of PACE president in connection with health issues.

