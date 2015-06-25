PA official: If even 1/10 of what has been happening in Yerevan occurred in Baku, those who “care” about us would go on talking about it for a month

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "If even 1/10 of what has been happening in Yerevan occurred in Baku, those who “care” about us would go on talking about it for a month."

Report informs, Deputy Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), Head of Foreign Relations Department of the PA, Novruz Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page.

Commenting on the protest against rising electricity prices in Yerevan and international organizations' not issuing a statement on it, Novruz Mammadov though that all these occur due to the double standards: "Yet, look how CNN , BBCNews, Guardian, Independent, Amnesty, hrw, Freedom House DC and others are silent. Manifestation of double standards is at its finest. Because Armenia is a non-Muslim country."

The protests against the rise in the cost of electricity in Armenia are held since June 19. Thousands of people in different cities and regions, protest against the government's decision in the streets. On the morning of June 23, the police dispersed the protest by using force and 237 protesters were arrested. A criminal case was filed against them under the Criminal Code of hooliganism.