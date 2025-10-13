Over 176,000 vehicles used North-South corridor so far this year

A total of 176,077 vehicles have transported cargo through the North-South International Transport Corridor so far this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said during the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian, and Iranian government officials in Baku, Report informs.

Overchuk highlighted the corridor's growing significance in boosting the economies and transport systems of all three countries involved - Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

"Currently, discussions are underway on integrating the railway systems of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. To increase cargo flow, we must ensure the establishment of reliable and efficient border crossing points," he noted.

He added that Russia has already improved customs procedures at its road checkpoints, reducing delays and facilitating smoother transport. "This year alone, 176,077 vehicles have passed through these checkpoints, delivering cargo safely via the corridor. We are also working to develop crossing points capable of handling up to 3,000 vehicles per day. Thanks to these improvements, the volume of imports transported via the corridor increased by 7% in the first seven months of the year," Overchuk said.

He also emphasized that trade turnover between Russia and Iran has grown by 33%, a trend expected to continue: "This growth will inevitably lead to an increase in freight traffic through the corridor, and we must be prepared for it," Overchuk concluded.