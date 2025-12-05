OTS to establish Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection
- 05 December, 2025
- 12:19
A Working Group on Labor, Employment, and Social Protection will be created among the member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
According to Report, the aim is to strengthen cooperation in areas such as labor legislation, protection of labor rights, health and safety in the workplace, gender equality, and related fields.
The first meeting of the OTS Ministers of Labor, Employment, and Social Protection is underway in Baku.
