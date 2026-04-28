OTS head meets with Azerbaijani minister of labour and social protection

Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held a meeting with Anar Aliyev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, in Istanbul on the margins of the OECD Skills Summit 2026, Report informs.

According to a statement by the OTS, Minister Aliyev recalled the successful holding of the 1st Meeting of the OTS Ministers of Labour, Employment and Social Protection in Baku and emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the adopted Declaration. During the meeting, he also informed that the administration of the mandatory social insurance system has been brought under the responsibility of his ministry.

The secretary general highlighted the role of the Working Group in advancing the implementation of the Ministerial outcomes, with the support of the OTS Secretariat.

The meeting underscored the importance of continued close cooperation among the OTS Member States to promote inclusive and sustainable labour and social protection systems across the Turkic World.