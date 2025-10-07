Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    OTS Foreign Ministers' Council holds meeting in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 09:23
    OTS Foreign Ministers' Council holds meeting in Gabala

    The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is holding a meeting in Gabala.

    According to Report, the meeting is being held as part of the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, which will take place in Gabala.

    Organization of Turkic States Gabala
    Photo
    Qəbələdə TDT-nin Xarici İşlər Nazirləri Şurasının toplantısı keçirilir
    Photo
    СМИД ОТГ проводит заседание в Габале

    Latest News

    10:29

    AZHAB Forum 2025 kicks off in Baku to boost halal industry ties

    Business
    10:26

    FM: Azerbaijan's efforts are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region

    Foreign policy
    10:16

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    10:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at ANUGA 2025 International Exhibition in Germany

    Business
    09:59

    5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in Türkiye

    Region
    09:59

    Azerbaijani oil trades above $70

    Energy
    09:51

    CBA currency exchange rates (07.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:49

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold IGC meeting next week

    Foreign policy
    09:46

    Pakistani minister hails Azerbaijan's peace move with Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed