OTS Foreign Ministers' Council holds meeting in Gabala
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 09:23
The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is holding a meeting in Gabala.
According to Report, the meeting is being held as part of the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, which will take place in Gabala.
Latest News
10:29
AZHAB Forum 2025 kicks off in Baku to boost halal industry tiesBusiness
10:26
FM: Azerbaijan's efforts are aimed at establishing peace and stability in the regionForeign policy
10:16
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
10:00
Photo
Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at ANUGA 2025 International Exhibition in GermanyBusiness
09:59
5 killed, 10 injured in minibus accident in TürkiyeRegion
09:59
Azerbaijani oil trades above $70Energy
09:51
CBA currency exchange rates (07.10.2025)Finance
09:49
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold IGC meeting next weekForeign policy
09:46