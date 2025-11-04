OTS deputy chief: Gabala summit confirms growing influence of OTS

The Gabala summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has confirmed that the organization has become an important actor on the international stage, said Omer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary-General of the organization, according to Report.

Speaking at the 18th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in Baku, Kocaman highlighted that the decisions adopted by the OTS and its overall activities are being closely followed by the international community.

Kocaman also emphasized the significance of ongoing work toward establishing a common Turkic alphabet, noting that this initiative holds great importance for the future of the Turkic world and the strengthening of cultural unity among member states.