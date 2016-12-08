OSCE chief: Settlement of unresolved conflicts in South Caucasus depends on political will of conflicting parties

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Settlement of unresolved conflicts in South Caucasus and Moldova depends on the political will of the conflicting parties.

Report informs, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier said at 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council.

"We need to introduce new powers and find new approaches in order to strengthen our actions twice towards finding solutions acceptable to all parties", - Secretary General added.

In his speech, L. Zannier noted the importance of the unification of all OSCE member states to deal with the challenges facing organization.

Notably, L. Zannier concludes his mandate as Secretary General of the OSCE in 2016.