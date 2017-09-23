OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Parliament Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin will pay an official visit to the region.

Report informs referring to the OSCE PA press service, the trip will last up to September 30.

Kristian Vigenin will meet government officials, parliamentarians and civil society representatives in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia to discuss impact that the protracted conflicts are having on the lives of people living in the region.

“It is far too easy to get lost in the statistics of ceasefire breaches and technical movements. For the people in the region these are not abstract concepts, but impact their well-being in a real way, and I hope to bring greater attention to the real human consequences of the protracted conflicts,” said K. Vigenin.

He highlighted that talks with parliamentarians can play a vital role in conflict resolution process.