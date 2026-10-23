The volume of gross domestic product (GDP) produced in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region has increased approximately fourfold from 2000 to 2025, MP Vugar Bayramov stated at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Report informs.

According to him, while the volume of GDP in the Karabakh economic region was 1.548 billion manats (about $910.6 million) in 2020, this figure reached 6 billion manats ($3.53 billion) in 2025: "The Karabakh economic region includes not only the territories liberated from occupation. Nevertheless, large-scale restoration and reconstruction works in these territories, as well as economic development, directly affect the growth of production."

The MP noted that in 2025, the value of industrial products manufactured in the Aghdam district amounted to 1 billion manats ($588.2 million), which is 17.4 times more compared to the previous year. Agricultural production recorded a twofold increase.

Products manufactured here are exported to many countries, including Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Bayramov emphasized that economic development has also accelerated in the East Zangazur economic region: "While products worth only 134 million manats ($78.8 million) were produced in this region in 2020, this figure reached 4 billion manats ($2.35 billion) in 2025. All this reflects the economic potential of Azerbaijan and the successful reintegration of the territories liberated from occupation into the national economy. The expansion of restoration and reconstruction works, as well as the growth of production and exports, indicate that the region has turned into one of the important driving forces of the country's economy."