OSCE PA Special Representative for the South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan this week

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 27. Report was told in the press service of the OSCE PA.

During the visit to Baku, the Special Representative will discuss prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, regional issues and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

In the framework of his regional visit, K. Vigenin arrived in Armenia today, then he will visit Georgia on May 25.