OSCE PA ready to support Baku-Yerevan peace
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 13:44
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is ready to support lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Report informs.
Steps are being taken in Armenia and Azerbaijan towards reconciliation, he noted.
This is truly good news, and the OSCE PA is ready to support lasting peace, he said.
