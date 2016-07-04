 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​OSCE PA Committee rejects Armenia's proposal after protest of Azerbaijani MPs

    Committee members supported the proposal of a member of the Azerbaijani delegation

    Tbilisi. 4 July. REPORT. AZ / Georgia's capital Tbilisi hosted a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs Committee.

    Report’s Georgian bureau informs, the meeting discussed development of democracy, human rights and humanitarian situation in the OSCE region and then the draft of the final resolution of the committee.

    Armenian deputies proposed to add the issue on examining the situation of “national minorities and religious groups” to the provision on "importance to investigate increasing acts of violence and discrimination in the OSCE region.

    A member of Azerbaijani delegation, MP Ulviyya Agayeva said that the acts of violence and discrimination should not be linked with religious and national belongings and this might give rise to new problems.

    Azerbaijani MP was also supported by the members of the committee.

    Following the discussions, the Armenian proposal was not accepted.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi