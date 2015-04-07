 Top
    OSCE ODIHR Director arrives in Azerbaijan

    This will be the first visit of Michael Link to Azerbaijan as OSCE ODIHR Director

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Michael Link arrived in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, during the two-day visit M.Link will hold a series of meetings with officials of the country and discuss the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.

    This is the first visit of M.Link to Azerbaijan as OSCE ODIHR Director.

    M. Link took the office in July 2014, replacing Janez Lenarcic. 

