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    Omuraliev: Organization of Turkic States unites more than 65 cooperation mechanisms

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:44
    Omuraliev: Organization of Turkic States unites more than 65 cooperation mechanisms

    More than 65 cooperation mechanisms operate within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), covering foreign policy, trade, tourism, agriculture, education and scientific research, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the Turkic cooperation system encompasses a wide range of structures and organizations, including the Turkic Academy.

    "Today, we bring together more than 65 cooperation mechanisms, ranging from councils of heads of state and foreign ministers to sectoral structures. This is a relatively new system that continues to develop. These mechanisms cover a wide range of areas, including foreign policy, trade, tourism, agriculture, education and scientific research," Omuraliev said.

    He noted that the modern world is becoming increasingly interconnected, while the Turkic world is gaining broader international recognition. According to him, cooperation among the countries is also showing significant growth.

    "For example, trade stood at around $9 billion in 2021, while today it has reached almost $200 billion," Omuraliev said.

    He also highlighted the importance of technology networks and digital technologies, which are creating new opportunities for companies from OTS member states and could provide additional advantages in the global context.

    Omuraliev added that Central Asian countries, Türkiye and other states are developing partnerships with countries such as India and the United States.

    "We attach great importance to developing and expanding partnership ties," he concluded.

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Ömüralıyev: TDT 65-dən çox əməkdaşlıq mexanizmini birləşdirir
    Омуралиев: ОТГ объединяет более 65 механизмов сотрудничества
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