    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:56
    Oman's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, with residence in Türkiye, Saif Rashid Saif Aljahwari, has praised Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab countries.

    In a statement to Report, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is currently engaged in close cooperation with several Arab states.

    "In turn, Arab countries are also working to improve cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Naturally, the strengthening of your country's ties with Arab states has a positive impact on Oman–Azerbaijan relations as well," he said.

    Oman səfiri: Azərbaycan dövlətinin ərəb ölkələri istiqamətində apardığı siyasət təqdir olunmalıdır
    Посол Омана: Арабские страны стремятся улучшить сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

