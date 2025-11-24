Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended
Foreign policy
- 24 November, 2025
- 15:56
Oman's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, with residence in Türkiye, Saif Rashid Saif Aljahwari, has praised Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab countries.
In a statement to Report, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is currently engaged in close cooperation with several Arab states.
"In turn, Arab countries are also working to improve cooperation with Azerbaijan, which is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Naturally, the strengthening of your country's ties with Arab states has a positive impact on Oman–Azerbaijan relations as well," he said.
Latest News
16:41
Photo
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relationsMilli Majlis
16:39
BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildrenEducation and science
16:27
Georgia assumes PABSEC chairRegion
16:20
Photo
Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panelForeign policy
16:13
232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past weekIncident
16:08
Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, ArmeniaRegion
16:04
IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FIDEnergy
15:58
Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievementsForeign policy
15:56