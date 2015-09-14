​Oktay Asadov: "The European Parliament has gone too far"

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The European Parliament belied Azerbaijan. Report informs, this was stated at today's special plenary meeting of the speaker of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Oktay Asadov.

He stressed that, according to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, a special plenary session at the request of 49 deputies was convened: "We have repeatedly witnessed biased resolutions of the European Parliament adopted regarding Azerbaijan. This time, the European Parliament has gone too far. Azerbaijan was belied. Many deputies of the European Parliament took a hostile position with regard to Azerbaijan."