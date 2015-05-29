OIC made resolution on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including 57 countries and being the second largest international organization after the United Nations, again recognized Khojaly tragedy as an act of genocide.

Report informs referring to the information released by the International Secretariat of the Youth Forum of Islamic Conference (FIDIC) for Dialogue and Cooperation (DC)

At the 42nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on 27-28 May in Kuwait, a delegation led by the chairman of the Forum Elshad Iskenderov has put forward a special resolution.

Resolution unanimously adopted by Council of Foreign Ministers, "On the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation» (N .: 8/42-C) called the Khojaly tragedy as genocide, and the member countries of the OIC called upon "to provide the necessary assistance for the recognition at international and national level "of this crime against humanity.

At the same time, the resolution contains "statement that the massacre committed by Armenian armed forces in February of 1992 in Khojaly, Azerbaijan, a crime against humanity, and calls upon the Member States of the OIC and the structure of the OIC to actively participate in the campaign" Justice for Khojaly "and to bring to justice those involved in the tragedy in Khojaly."

However, the Foreign Ministers of the OIC approved the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in January 2015 between the FIDIC year-DS and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC, emphasizing the need to provide full support to cooperation between the two organizations in the framework of the campaign "Justice for Khojaly" provided by this Memorandum.

In connection with the adoption of the resolution, participating in the Conference FIDIC-DS chairman met with the delegations of the leading countries of the OIC and expressed gratitude for the support of the Forum, and discussed concrete steps for joint activities in the matters contemplated by this decision.