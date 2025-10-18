Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in US

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 10:28
    The number of consular appointment days at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Washington, D.C. has been increased for Azerbaijani citizens residing in the United States, the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the US wrote on X, Report informs.

    It was noted that Azerbaijani citizens in the US can visit the embassy on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:20 AM to 12:20 PM local time (GMT-4) to renew their national passports, obtain a "Return Certificate," register for consular services, carry out notarial procedures, address citizenship matters, register civil status acts, and request official documents.

    Additionally, citizens may obtain ready documents from the diplomatic mission on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

    A dedicated mobile phone line has also been established for prompt communication with the embassy: +1 (202) 556-9391. The consular section's email address is: [email protected].

    ABŞ-də yaşayan Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün konsulluq qəbulu günlərinin sayı artırılıb
    Посольство Азербайджана в США увеличило число дней консульского приема

