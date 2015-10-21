Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, head of foreign relations department Novruz Mammadov`s “Foreign policy: Realities and a look into the future” book published in Turkish language, Report informs.

The book, which marks the 90th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, covers the concrete period of history - starting from 1993, when Azerbaijan made its first steps on the path of development until up to now, when the country has already earned influence, has independent foreign policy. How and in which condition did Azerbaijan`s course of foreign policy determine? Which levels of evolution did the policy pass? The author responded to these questions, analyzed the process which is full of dramatic dynamism in difficult and complicated times, and looked at the country`s foreign policy and its real results in the context of modern geopolitical theory.

The book is consisted of 4 chapters, and is translated by Javid Abdullazade.