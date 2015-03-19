Novruz holiday celebrating in Pakistan

Baku.19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy to Pakistan held the event on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

Report was told by the Embassy, the Minister of Social Development and Provision of Pakistani women with employment, Ms. Rubina Kaumkhani, female members of the Senate and National Assembly, Pakistan's leading ladies playing an active role in the social-political life of Pakistan, the heads of women's organizations attended the event.

Different kinds of dishes and sweets cooked during Novruz holiday in the country were presented to the guests and they were also informed about the role of Novruz holiday in the unity of the Azerbaijani people, their social and private life.

The guests were also presented books, magazines and videos reflecting the truth, culture and history of Azerbaijan, the Armenian's aggression, as well as the progress of Azerbaijan in different areas of life.