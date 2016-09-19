Non-Aligned Movement supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Final Document of the 17th Summit 'Peace,Sovereignty and Solidarity for Development' of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in the Island of Margarita, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on 13-18 September, 2016 was adopted.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Final Document also includes the paragraphs related with the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, hosting the XVIII Summit of the Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement by Azerbaijan in 2019, and the Seventh Global Forum of the UNAOC held on 26-27 April 2016 in Baku.

Extracts from the NAM Margarita Final Document read as below:

- The Heads of State or Government expressed their regret that in spite of the United Nations Security Council resolutions (S/RES/822, S/RES/853, S/RES/874,S/RES/884) the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unresolved and continues to endanger international and regional peace and security. They reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and encouraged the parties to continue to seek a negotiated settlement

of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- The Heads of State or Government welcomed the offer of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the XVIII Summit of the Heads of State or Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019, as endorsed by the NAM Member States from the European Region, and recommended it for endorsement to the XVII NAM Summit to be held in Margarita Island, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on 17-18 September 2016;

- The Heads of State or Government welcomed the Seventh Global Forum of the UNAOC held on 26-27 April 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan and active participation of UN member states, international organizations and civil society in the Global Forum.