    Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agencies

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 20:08
    Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agencies

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is enhancing its cooperation with key United Nations institutions, the Center told Report.

    According to the statement, Secretary-General of the Center Rovshan Muradov held discussions on partnership prospects with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO); Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva; and Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

    The meetings focused on preparations for two major initiatives to be held in early 2026: the 13th Global Baku Forum and the 35th High-Level Meeting in Geneva. Both events were highlighted as important platforms for international dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and addressing global challenges.

    Additionally, discussions covered the outcomes of COP29, the need to build on those results, and preparations for COP30, scheduled to take place in Belém, Brazil, in 2025.

    Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzi BMT-nin aparıcı qurumları ilə əməkdaşlığını gücləndirir
    Международный центр Низами Гянджеви укрепляет сотрудничество с ведущими структурами ООН

