    Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 12:48
    Ensuring sovereignty and independence is a daily struggle and the most important goal for Azerbaijan and Georgia, Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Tsilosani said at the international parliamentary conference "The Constitution as the Basis for the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World" in the Parliament, Report informs.

    She emphasized that foreign interference contradicts national sovereignty: "Such interference in legitimately elected governments necessitates the struggle for sovereignty and independence."

    Tsilosani added that necessary steps are being taken to strengthen Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Georgia Nino Tsilosani
    Nino Tsilosani: Müstəqilliyin təmin edilməsi Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın ən mühüm məqsədidir
    Нино Цилосани: Обеспечение независимости - важнейшая цель Азербайджана и Грузии

