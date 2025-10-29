Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 12:48
Ensuring sovereignty and independence is a daily struggle and the most important goal for Azerbaijan and Georgia, Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Tsilosani said at the international parliamentary conference "The Constitution as the Basis for the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World" in the Parliament, Report informs.
She emphasized that foreign interference contradicts national sovereignty: "Such interference in legitimately elected governments necessitates the struggle for sovereignty and independence."
Tsilosani added that necessary steps are being taken to strengthen Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation.
Latest News
14:22
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environmentForeign policy
14:18
Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam cityOther
14:16
Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of toleranceForeign policy
14:14
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition planEnergy
14:13
Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member statesTourism
14:07
Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam ConventionBusiness
14:02
ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon marketsEnergy
14:00
Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained AzerbaijanisForeign policy
13:59