Newly appointed Romanian Ambassador arrives in Baku

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Ambassador of Romania in Azerbaijan Dan Iancu has arrived in Baku.

Report informs, Dan Iancu will take office after presenting his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, nomination of Dan Iancu was approved by the Romanian Parliament in early June.

On May 20, Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on withdrawal of Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu.

D.C. Ciobanu took office to Romania's diplomatic mission since 2011.