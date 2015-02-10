Newly appointed US Ambassador outlines main priorities of cooperation between countries

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I am looking forward to arrive in Azerbaijan," newly appointed Ambassador of US to Azerbaijan, Robert Cekuta said it in the video spread by the Embassybefore his arrival in Baku, Report informs. Addressing the audiance in the Azerbaijani language, the Ambassador noted that the US and Azerbaijan established a strong cooperation since the Azerbaijan's independence in 1991. He stressed that the US and Azerbaijan share many the same goals. R.Cekuta outlined three priority areas of the cooperation that he intends to strengthen while assuming his duties. "The regional security, economic development and especially the youth's employment are the two types of our relationship. And the third is democratic development," the ambassador stated.

"All three are keys to the Azerbaijan's stability," R.Cekuta said. He also noted the importance of strengthening the contacts among people. "We can bring our countries even closer together," the US Ambassador stated.

R.Cekuta will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 12.