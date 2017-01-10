Nearly 50 Azerbaijani citizens used e-residence service in Estonia

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since the introduction of electronic residence system (e-residence) in Estonia, about 50 Azerbaijani citizens have taken advantage of this service.

Report informs, Estonian Charge d'Affaires to Azerbaijan Indrek Kiverik said.

According to him, the number of these users from Azerbaijan increasing from year to year.

Notably, the system of e-residence was introduced in Estonia December 1, 2014. The system allows foreign citizens with a special certificate of the electronic resident to establish company in Estonia, use services of banks and to carry out other financial transactions, enter into or break contracts, beyond Estonia. However, this service does not give full citizenship.