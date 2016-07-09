​NATO supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Report informs, this was stated in Warsaw Summit Communiqué adopted at the NATO summit.

"We remain committed in our support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova. In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus," it was said in the document.

NATO also supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the previous NATO summits in Wales (2012) and in Chicago (2014).