    ​NATO supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    NATO Leaders: We continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Report informs, this was stated in  Warsaw Summit Communiqué  adopted at the NATO summit. 

    "We remain committed in our support for the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova. In this context, we continue to support efforts towards a peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the South Caucasus,"  it was said in the document.

    NATO also supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the previous NATO summits  in Wales (2012) and in Chicago (2014).

