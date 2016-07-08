NATO summit will start today in Warsaw

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of NATO member states will meet at the two-day summit in the Polish capital of Warsaw on July 8. Report informs, the meeting will discuss prospects of development of cooperation within the organization, relations with Russia, the fight against terrorism, the issue of support for strengthening the defense capabilities of Georgia and Moldova.

Also at the summit, planned to approve the deployment of four battalions in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and will be announced the next stage of readiness of missile defense in Eastern Europe.

NATO summit in Warsaw is expected to be attended by 18 presidents, 21 prime ministers, 41 ministers of foreign affairs and 39 ministers of defense.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit in Poland to participate in the summit.