NAP comments on straining of Turkey-Russia relations

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani society, each of us, every citizen express their regret and concern for straining Turkey-Russia relations regarding the incident of recent days.

Report informs, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy PM, Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) said commenting on strained relations between Turkey and Russia.

'Turkey is our brother and strategic allied country. Russia is close neighbor of Azerbaijan, too. There is comprehensive friendship relations between our countries. I consider necessary to emphasize great history of Azerbaijani relations both with Turkey and Russia. We do not want creation and deepening of the conflict between friendly countries to Azerbaijan. We support to eliminate tension between the two countries as soon as possible. I believe that it meets the interests of all parties as well as may serve to prevent unpleasant processes in the region. I'd like to say confidently that Azerbaijan is ready to offer services and take necessary measures in the framework of friendship relations with both countries in order to eliminate undesirable tension between Turkey and Russia', Ali Ahmadov says.