    Moroccan representative: Determining fate of missing persons requires comprehensive approach

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:57
    Moroccan representative: Determining fate of missing persons requires comprehensive approach

    The process of determining the fate of missing persons requires a comprehensive approach, El-Mustapha El-Ktiri, President of the World Veterans Federation and High Commissioner for Veterans of the Moroccan Resistance Movement and Members of the Liberation Army, at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    According to him, those affected by war feel the pain most deeply and understand the importance of peace:

    "The process of determining the fate of missing persons requires a comprehensive approach. These approaches should also be integrated into our current education system so that future generations do not face similar problems. Morocco supports all steps taken in this direction," he said.

    Hostages and Missing Persons El-Mustapha El-Ktiri conference
    Mərakeş təmsilçisi: İtkin düşmüş şəxslərin talelərini müəyyənləşdirmə prosesi kompleks yanaşma tələb edir
    Представитель Марокко: Определение судьбы пропавших без вести требует комплексного подхода

