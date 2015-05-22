 Top
    Over 200 Azerbaijanis study at Lithuanian universities

    Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Lithuania met with Lithuanian interior minister, Saulius Skvernelis

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Lithuania Hasan Mammadzade met with the interior minister of the country Saulius Skvernelis. 

    Report was told by Azerbaijani Embassy in Lithuania.

    During the meeting, the close and productive cooperation of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations with Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs in recent years, the implementation of mutual visits, in particular concrete works were stressed. In addition, the possibility of continuation of this kind of experience in the Lithuanian Interior Ministry's other activity directions and being interested in the expansion of cooperation with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan were noted.

    Speaking about migration issues, S.Skvernelis said that the law on permitting foreigners legally to live and work in Lithuania after studying is under the consideration. Ambassador said that the education sector is paid special attention by the President of Azerbaijan. He also noted that more than 200 Azerbaijani students study in Lithuania's higher institutions

    Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

