Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Mobile consular services provided for Azerbaijani citizens in Washington

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:13
    In 2025, the second mobile consular service was held in Seattle, Washington State, United States, Report informs, referring to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

    It was noted that the mobile consular service was organized with the support of the Association of Washington State Azerbaijanis.

    For broader access to consular services by Azerbaijani citizens residing in other US states, Azerbaijan's Embassy in the US will also conduct mobile consular missions in New York (November 1), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (November 11), Chicago, Illinois (November 9), and Houston, Texas (December 27) by the end of the year.

    Vaşinqtonda Azərbaycan vətəndaşları üçün səyyar konsulluq xidməti həyata keçirilib
    Гражданам Азербайджана в Вашингтоне оказаны выездные консульские услуги

