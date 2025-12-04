Mirzoyan: Washington summit opened real window of opportunity for South Caucasus

The summit of US, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders held in Washington in August 2025 opened a "window of opportunity" for unblocking transport communications between Baku and Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Thursday while speaking at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, according to Report's European bureau.

"Enhanced connectivity, including the implementation of the ‘Trump Route' (TRIP), aims to transform the South Caucasus into an efficient and secure transit and logistics hub connecting Europe with Central Asia. This will contribute not only to economic prosperity but also to strengthening the region's security architecture. In this context, we welcome Azerbaijan's recent statement on lifting restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia," Mirzoyan said.

The foreign minister also noted that the first grain shipments have already arrived in Armenia through Azerbaijani territory via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway corridor.

"In turn, Armenia has declared its readiness to ensure the transit of goods from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Türkiye," Mirzoyan added, noting that the next key step - completing the region's transformation - will be the opening of the Armenia–Türkiye border.

The Armenian foreign minister added that the closure of the Minsk Process (effective December 1, 2025) will mark the end of the conflict between the two South Caucasus countries.