Mirzoyan: All agreements reached with Azerbaijan are mutually beneficial

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that all agreements reached with Azerbaijan have been mutually beneficial, emphasizing that both countries stand to gain from the ongoing peace process.

According to Armenian media, cited by Report, Mirzoyan made the remarks while responding to a question about guarantees for upholding peace agreements and reopening transportation links between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Such guarantees do not work - we have learned that from experience," he said, calling the establishment of peace between the two countries "a turning point."

Mirzoyan dismissed the notion that the involvement of a third party, particularly a major power, could serve as a stronger guarantor of the agreements.

Commenting on claims that a peace deal would benefit Azerbaijan more than Armenia, he stated: "What we have gained serves our interests, and what Azerbaijan has gained is important for them. In this case, both sides will be motivated to honor the agreements. The participation of US President Donald Trump can be seen as an additional positive factor."