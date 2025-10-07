Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:08
    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed support for the development of the Middle Corridor and its integration with the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Trans-Afghan Corridor projects, Report informs referring to the presidential spokesperson Sherzod Asadov.

    Speaking at the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, the Uzbek leader emphasized the importance of digitalizing customs procedures and optimizing tariffs to improve the efficiency of regional logistics.

    Furthermore, Mirziyoyev proposed expanding the activities of the Turkic Investment Fund and adopting a cooperation program with international and national financial institutions.

    The president also proposed adopting a "roadmap on artificial intelligence and the creative economy" and holding an International Exhibition of the Turkic World in Uzbekistan.

    Şavkat Mirziyoyev: "Özbəkistan Orta Dəhlizin inkişafını dəstəkləyir"
    Мирзиёев: Узбекистан поддерживает развитие Среднего коридора

