    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:04
    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposes holding the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) and the first meeting of the heads of their intelligence agencies in Samarkand next year, Report informs.

    Mirziyoyev made the proposal during his speech at the 12th Summit of the Turkic States Organization Heads of State Council held on October 7 in Gabala.

    The president emphasized the need to strengthen the role of the United Nations and its Security Council, noting serious concerns over Iran's nuclear program, Afghanistan's stability, and the Gaza issue.

    "To thoroughly analyze the global situation and make decisions, it is timely to regularly hold meetings of the OTS foreign ministers and heads of intelligence agencies. We propose that the first meeting of the OTS intelligence chiefs be held in Samarkand next year," he said.

    TDT XİN başçıları və xüsusi xidmət orqanları rəhbərlərinin ilk iclasının Səmərqənddə keçirilməsi təklif olunub
    Мирзиёев предложил провести в Самарканде первую встречу глав МИД и спецслужб ОТГ

