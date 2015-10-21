Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN in Azerbaijan jointly observe 70th Anniversary of the UN

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations (UN) in Azerbaijan, jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in partnership with other Government counterparts and development partners, will observe the 70th anniversary at a joint conference on Friday, 23 October, at 15:00, at ADA University (Large Auditorium), Report was told in the UN in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, It will be the first opportunity to discuss a newly endorsed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a new set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) underpinned by a global partnership and engagement of a wide range of stakeholders at all levels.The conference will focus on the SDG implementation in Azerbaijan and the country’s aspirations for contributing to strengthening international security and promoting sustainable development globally.

Seventy years ago, an earlier generation of world leaders came together to create the United Nations, the world's only truly universal global organization. The UN has a proud record of working with many partners to dismantle colonialism, defeat deadly diseases, triumph over apartheid, advance international law, keep the peace in troubled areas and articulate a body of treaties to safeguard every person’s birth right to freedom, equality and dignity. Peace, sustainable development, and human rights will remain the interrelated and mutually reinforcing pillars of the UN’s efforts to achieve common prosperity and shared goals for generations to come.

The global observance of the 70th anniversary of the UN’s founding will provide an opportunity to reflect on the collective achievements made and challenges ahead.