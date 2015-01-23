Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan meet in Ashgabat

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to meet in Ashghabat, on January 29.

Report informs citing the official site of Turkish FM, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan on 28 January to participate in the Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers.

The parties will discuss the opportunities for developing cooperation at bilateral and regional levels in matters of common interest to all three countries, especially in the fields of energy and transportation and to enable an exchange of views on international and regional developments.

The Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the first of which was held in Baku on 26 May 2014.