Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations

Birol Akgun, Turkish ambassador to Baku, met with Rashad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on current cooperation between the two countries in environmental protection and prospects for future collaboration.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the Thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan, as well as activities planned for World Environment Day.