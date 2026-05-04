Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 17:56
    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations

    Birol Akgun, Turkish ambassador to Baku, met with Rashad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

    According to the ministry, the meeting focused on current cooperation between the two countries in environmental protection and prospects for future collaboration.

    The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the Thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan, as well as activities planned for World Environment Day.

    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations
    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations
    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations
    Minister Rashad Ismayilov, Turkish ambassador mull WUF13 preparations

    Birol Akgun Rashad Ismayilov
    Photo
    Rəşad İsmayılov Türkiyə səfiri ilə WUF13-ə hazırlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Рашад Исмаилов обсудил с послом Турции подготовку к WUF13

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