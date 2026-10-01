Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Minister: Geographical location has shaped Azerbaijan's development path

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:30
    Minister: Geographical location has shaped Azerbaijan's development path

    Azerbaijan, a landlocked country, is investing in transport infrastructure to strengthen regional connectivity and reduce its geographical vulnerability, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "Azerbaijan is a country without direct access to the world's oceans, but this has also shaped our path. Recognizing the characteristics of our geographical location, we place great emphasis on connectivity, actively invest in transport infrastructure and seek to reduce our geographical vulnerability," the minister said.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is investing significant funds in infrastructure development, with particular focus on transport and logistics projects.

    Jabbarov highlighted the Middle Corridor and the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat among the key projects.

    Mikayil Jabbarov CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Middle Corridor Baku International Sea Trade Port Transport infrastructure
    Nazir: "Coğrafi mövqe Azərbaycanın inkişaf yolunu müəyyən edib"
    Министр: Географическое положение определило путь развития Азербайджана
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