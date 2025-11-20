Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Minister: Baku and Riga preparing to sign 6 documents on expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 20:50
    Minister: Baku and Riga preparing to sign 6 documents on expanding cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Latvia plan to sign six documents in the near future, which will open new opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation.

    As Report informs, this was stated by the Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at an event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia.

    According to the minister, 47 documents have been signed within the legal framework between the two countries to date: "Six document drafts are currently under review. The signing of these documents in the near future will open new opportunities for further development of cooperation between our countries," the minister said.

    The minister noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia are based on the principles of mutual respect and partnership.

    "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to further expansion of our cooperation. The joint declaration on establishing strategic partnership, signed during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Latvia in 2017, provides a legal basis for steps that will be taken in this direction. I am confident that our practical activities based on this declaration will further strengthen our strategic partnership," Mammadov added.

    According to the minister, the two countries should pay special attention to the growth of mutual trade turnover.

    "Azerbaijan and Latvia have created a favorable investment environment. Considering the potential we have, we are determined to intensify joint efforts to increase trade turnover. The favorable investment climate in our countries expands opportunities for cooperation between our entrepreneurs.

    Azerbaijan's major transport infrastructure projects, such as the Middle Corridor, contribute to creating an important trade platform between East and West. I am confident that these projects will benefit our countries in establishing more effective trade relations," he said.

    Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Latvia in the field of agriculture: "The transfer of advanced technologies, strengthening human capital, and mutual exchange of experience can form the basis of our cooperation."

    Majnun Mammadov Latvia
    Nazir: Bakı və Riqa əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsinə dair altı sənəd imzalamağı planlaşdırır
    Меджнун Мамедов: Баку и Рига готовятся подписать 6 документов о расширении сотрудничества

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed