Minister: Baku and Riga preparing to sign 6 documents on expanding cooperation

Azerbaijan and Latvia plan to sign six documents in the near future, which will open new opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at an event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Latvia.

According to the minister, 47 documents have been signed within the legal framework between the two countries to date: "Six document drafts are currently under review. The signing of these documents in the near future will open new opportunities for further development of cooperation between our countries," the minister said.

The minister noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia are based on the principles of mutual respect and partnership.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to further expansion of our cooperation. The joint declaration on establishing strategic partnership, signed during the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Latvia in 2017, provides a legal basis for steps that will be taken in this direction. I am confident that our practical activities based on this declaration will further strengthen our strategic partnership," Mammadov added.

According to the minister, the two countries should pay special attention to the growth of mutual trade turnover.

"Azerbaijan and Latvia have created a favorable investment environment. Considering the potential we have, we are determined to intensify joint efforts to increase trade turnover. The favorable investment climate in our countries expands opportunities for cooperation between our entrepreneurs.

Azerbaijan's major transport infrastructure projects, such as the Middle Corridor, contribute to creating an important trade platform between East and West. I am confident that these projects will benefit our countries in establishing more effective trade relations," he said.

Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Latvia in the field of agriculture: "The transfer of advanced technologies, strengthening human capital, and mutual exchange of experience can form the basis of our cooperation."